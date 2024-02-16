E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWST. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 128,098 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 559.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 90,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

TWST has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

