Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $19,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 51.5% during the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,924,000 after acquiring an additional 849,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after acquiring an additional 44,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $143.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

