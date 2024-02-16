Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,290,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,223 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $22,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REPL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 48.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,059 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Replimune Group by 116.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 32,209 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 93,364 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 12.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $25.06.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

