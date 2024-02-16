Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $22.87 Million Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,471 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.52% of Leonardo DRS worth $22,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1,923.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after buying an additional 3,225,419 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 463.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after buying an additional 2,406,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 143.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after buying an additional 1,898,539 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,507,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 3,753.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,886,000 after buying an additional 1,117,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

DRS stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

In related news, major shareholder S.P.A Leonardo sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $353,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,745,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,050,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

