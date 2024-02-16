Comfort Systems USA (FIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.0 %

FIX opened at $252.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.38 and its 200 day moving average is $190.60. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $122.81 and a fifty-two week high of $253.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.