180 Degree Capital (TURN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. 180 Degree Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,132.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,814 shares of company stock worth $142,209. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

