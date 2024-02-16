180 Degree Capital (TURN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.
180 Degree Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TURN opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. 180 Degree Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,132.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,814 shares of company stock worth $142,209. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 180 Degree Capital
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Lyft your expectations: A reality check for a promising future
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.