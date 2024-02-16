Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $8.58 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. The company has a market cap of $415.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -380.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Invesco Mortgage Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.