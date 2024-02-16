Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.98-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.980-3.180 EPS.

POR opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 85.97%.

POR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,996,000 after buying an additional 174,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,163,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,641,000 after acquiring an additional 228,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,184 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

