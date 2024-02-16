Immunic (IMUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Immunic Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of IMUX stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
