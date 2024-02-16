Immunic (IMUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2024

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUXGet Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Immunic Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Immunic by 1,143.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Immunic

About Immunic

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.