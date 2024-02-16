Immunic (IMUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Immunic by 1,143.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

