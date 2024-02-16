Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.52-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.580 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,386,000 after buying an additional 425,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,342,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,886,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,953,000 after buying an additional 830,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after buying an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Stories

