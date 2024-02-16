NeuroMetrix (NURO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd.

NeuroMetrix Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of NURO stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

