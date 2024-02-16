SenesTech (SNES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

SenesTech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on SenesTech from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.82% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

