Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 140,023 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 775,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,023 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Intapp were worth $25,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 6,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $249,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 645,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,415.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $133,575.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,635,008.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 6,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $249,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 645,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,415.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,418 shares of company stock worth $10,465,666. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

