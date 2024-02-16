Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $27.90 Million Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214,157 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.86% of WNS worth $27,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,081,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 724,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in WNS by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 274,908 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in WNS by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

