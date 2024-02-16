Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,734 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $28,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,417,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after purchasing an additional 42,920 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 64.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 818,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 319,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.12. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

