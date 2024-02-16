Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 399,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,372 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $29,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

HQY opened at $81.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $3,379,812. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

