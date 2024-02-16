Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.46% of Light & Wonder worth $30,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNW. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 11.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 4.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LNW. TheStreet upgraded Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.