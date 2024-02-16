Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 365,863 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 101.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,863 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.85% of United States Cellular worth $31,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 157.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 85.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 129.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of USM stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $48.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

