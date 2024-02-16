HF Sinclair Co. (DINO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 5th

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

HF Sinclair has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HF Sinclair to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

DINO opened at $61.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $81,253,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

