American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

American International Group Stock Up 1.6 %

AIG stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.75.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

