Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

Quad/Graphics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QUAD. StockNews.com lowered Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

