Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 682,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,575 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $16,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $30.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

