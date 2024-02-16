Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,054 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 5.34% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $16,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

FQAL opened at $56.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $56.48.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.