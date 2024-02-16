Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.80

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.80 and last traded at $115.55, with a volume of 272430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 114.58%.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

