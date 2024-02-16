TD Cowen Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $245.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $185.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.81.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $187.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.23 and a 200 day moving average of $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $189.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

