Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Insider Buys £34,650 in Stock

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Smith acquired 45,000 shares of Prs Reit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £34,650 ($43,761.05).

Stephen Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Stephen Smith purchased 36,577 shares of Prs Reit stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £28,895.83 ($36,493.85).

Prs Reit Stock Performance

Shares of PRSR stock opened at GBX 76.16 ($0.96) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £418.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.09. Prs Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 65.50 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.80 ($1.16).

Prs Reit Announces Dividend

Prs Reit Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Prs Reit’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

