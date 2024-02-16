Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Oppenheimer

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

SCI opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,246. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Service Co. International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

