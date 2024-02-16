Oppenheimer Cuts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $188.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $191.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.26.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $279.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 82,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after buying an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Albemarle by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

