Brokers Issue Forecasts for Innospec Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innospec in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $6.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

IOSP stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.11. Innospec has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $125.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Innospec by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,953,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 464,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

