Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Raised by Analyst

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for RLI in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Price Performance

RLI opened at $142.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.62 and a 200 day moving average of $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in RLI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of RLI by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of RLI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

