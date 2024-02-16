FY2025 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.06 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,443,000 after buying an additional 2,083,595 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,982,000 after buying an additional 3,843,611 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,081,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,700,000 after buying an additional 80,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,705,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,131,000 after buying an additional 98,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,034,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,583,000 after buying an additional 128,457 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

