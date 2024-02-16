Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.59. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2025 earnings at $16.54 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $471.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.78 and a 200-day moving average of $411.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $472.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Mastercard by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 218,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 140,736 shares during the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.