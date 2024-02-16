FY2025 Earnings Forecast for PolyPid Ltd. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PolyPid in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan forecasts that the company will earn ($2.37) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($4.35) per share.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of PolyPid

About PolyPid

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PolyPid by 514.5% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.