FY2025 Earnings Forecast for PolyPid Ltd. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PolyPid in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan forecasts that the company will earn ($2.37) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($4.35) per share.
PolyPid Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
