Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 598,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,679 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $32,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THRM. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gentherm from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Gentherm stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.24. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $73.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

