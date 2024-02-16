Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after buying an additional 195,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,983,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,711,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,311,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,421,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAUM opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

