Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,939 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.