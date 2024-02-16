Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $27,000 Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 800.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $730.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.