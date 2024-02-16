Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 423.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Realty Income by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:O opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

