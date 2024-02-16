Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 85.6% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 17,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,298 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $246.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

