Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Position Reduced by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP opened at $85.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,587 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

