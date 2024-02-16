William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 291,486 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 291,486 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $19,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gogo by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.12. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $885,355.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

