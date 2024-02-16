Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $23,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 115.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

