Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,236 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HP were worth $47,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in HP by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,498 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $2,055,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in HP by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 403,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.04 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

