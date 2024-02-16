Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,626 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of CoStar Group worth $60,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after buying an additional 206,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after buying an additional 761,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after buying an additional 290,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,146,000 after purchasing an additional 596,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

