Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.22, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.44%.

Randstad Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. Randstad has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

