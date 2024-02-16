Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.22, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.44%.
Randstad Trading Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. Randstad has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Randstad Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Randstad
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.