KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

KALV has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 80,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $1,146,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,650,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,131,304.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 22,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $295,507.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 80,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,650,584 shares in the company, valued at $66,131,304.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 448,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,806,280 and sold 69,900 shares valued at $880,153. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

