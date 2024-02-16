CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $152.00

CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 152 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 152 ($1.92), with a volume of 49138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($1.93).

CQS Natural Resources G&I Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £103.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,950.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 170.33.

Get CQS Natural Resources G&I alerts:

CQS Natural Resources G&I Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

Insider Activity at CQS Natural Resources G&I

About CQS Natural Resources G&I

In related news, insider Paul Cahill acquired 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £25,073.30 ($31,666.20). 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.