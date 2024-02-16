GENinCode (LON:GENI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.00

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05), with a volume of 205107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

GENinCode Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of £6.72 million, a PE ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.97.

About GENinCode

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

