Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Raised by Analyst

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RCL. HSBC began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $117.81 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,146,000 after buying an additional 167,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $323,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.