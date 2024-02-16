Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 22nd

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Lithia Motors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Lithia Motors has a payout ratio of 5.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $42.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $304.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.50. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $331.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 37.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2,113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lithia Motors

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.